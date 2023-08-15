China improves traffic management services to support high-quality development

Xinhua) 10:02, August 15, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese traffic management authorities on Monday made specific arrangements to refine their services amid efforts to support the country's high-quality development.

Road traffic management authorities will simplify and improve the vehicle registration procedures and make adjustments to online car sales to boost the purchase of vehicles and facilitate the transaction and export of second-hand cars, said the traffic administration bureau of the Ministry of Public Security (MPS).

The ministry released a raft of measures earlier this month aiming to facilitate and support high-quality development with improved public security services.

Relevant authorities will adopt measures to make traffic management services more accessible at the county level and in rural areas to support rural revitalization, according to the MPS.

