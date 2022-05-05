China ensures smooth road traffic during May Day holiday

Xinhua) 09:43, May 05, 2022

BEIJING, May 4 (Xinhua) -- China saw smooth and safe road traffic during the five-day May Day holiday, with road trips mainly made for short and medium distances due to the COVID-19 resurgence, the Ministry of Public Security said on Wednesday.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, no massive traffic congestion has occurred and no major traffic accidents have been reported across the country, according to the ministry.

The May Day holiday lasts from April 30 to May 4 this year.

