How does Beijing relieve traffic jams?

(People's Daily App) 15:43, July 29, 2022

By changing the direction of traffic. Here's how they do it:

The traffic authority selects a lane to go one direction in the morning and the opposite direction in the evening to release peak pressure.

Since the Chaoyang Road tidal lane opened in 2013, the average speed of vehicles traveling between the Third and Fourth Ring Roads has been improved by 6.7 percent.

(Produced by Zhu Yaze and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)