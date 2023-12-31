China sees smooth road traffic on first day of holiday

Xinhua) 16:22, December 31, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- China saw smooth road traffic Saturday, the first day of the New Year holiday, said the Ministry of Public Security.

As of 6 p.m. on Saturday, there were no traffic accidents with a single death toll of over five, said the ministry.

Based on expressway traffic data, the total traffic volume from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday saw a 3.85 percent increase from 2022 and a 24.71 percent increase from 2019.

