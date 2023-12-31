Home>>
China sees smooth road traffic on first day of holiday
(Xinhua) 16:22, December 31, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- China saw smooth road traffic Saturday, the first day of the New Year holiday, said the Ministry of Public Security.
As of 6 p.m. on Saturday, there were no traffic accidents with a single death toll of over five, said the ministry.
Based on expressway traffic data, the total traffic volume from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday saw a 3.85 percent increase from 2022 and a 24.71 percent increase from 2019.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- China issues traffic safety warning ahead of holiday
- China improves traffic management services to support high-quality development
- Bangladesh mulls introducing integrated traffic management system
- China issues 145 million digital driver's licenses
- How does Beijing relieve traffic jams?
- China's expressway network links 95 pct of population
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.