China issues traffic safety warning ahead of holiday

Xinhua) 10:12, September 27, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's police authorities issued a traffic safety warning on Tuesday for travelers who will be on the roads during the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, scheduled from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6 this year.

The Ministry of Public Security expects outbound traffic from cities to increase starting from the afternoon of the last working day and peak on the first day of the holiday.

The ministry advises drivers to plan ahead, fasten their seat belts, and refrain from driving while fatigued. Additionally, it advises those traveling to Zhejiang Province, where the Asian Games are being held, to pay special attention to temporary traffic control measures around sports venues.

