China's passenger traffic surges during New Year holiday

Xinhua) 08:09, January 02, 2024

Travelers go through gateways at an exit of Nanjing Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 1, 2024. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- Passenger volume handled by China's transport network during the New Year holiday is likely to hit over 128 million trips, up 78.4 percent from a year ago, the Ministry of Transport projected Monday.

During the three-day holiday ending Monday, China's railway network is expected to see 44.2 million passenger trips, an increase of 177.5 percent compared with the same holiday period a year ago, data from the ministry showed.

From Saturday to Monday, passenger flow by air is likely to reach 5.19 million trips, 140.3 percent higher year on year, while the figures for highways and waterways are expected to jump by 46.1 percent and 72.9 percent, respectively, according to the ministry.

