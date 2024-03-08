We Are China

Giant dragon horse installation wows visitors in Zhejiang

Ecns.cn) 14:40, March 08, 2024

People gather around to watch a giant mechanical dragon horse installation in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

The dragon horse, or Long Ma, was made in 2014 by a French production company to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and China.

