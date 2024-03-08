Giant dragon horse installation wows visitors in Zhejiang
People gather around to watch a giant mechanical dragon horse installation in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 7, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
The dragon horse, or Long Ma, was made in 2014 by a French production company to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and China.
