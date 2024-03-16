Keqiao District in E China promotes transformation, upgrading of textile industry

A worker deposits fabric products into a three-dimensional warehouse at a company in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2024. Keqiao District of Shaoxing is a cluster base for the textile industry, housing more than 8,000 textile businesses with an output value of over 100 billion yuan(about 13.9 billion U.S. dollars). In recent years, the district has promoted transformation and upgrading, introducing environmentally friendly machinery and innovative technologies. The local traditional industry, initially labor-intensive, is making a switch to a low-pollution, high-tech, and high-value advanced manufacturing segment. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A technician makes adjustments on an in-house developed machine at a company in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2024.

A researcher conducts experiments at a company in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2024.

A technician makes adjustments on an in-house developed machine at a company in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2024.

Robots handle dyes on an automated weighing and mixing system at a company in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2024.

A worker collects samples of printing at a company in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2024.

Robots deposit fiber products into a three-dimensional warehouse at a company in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2024.

Researchers conduct experiments at the modern textile technology innovation center in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 15, 2024.

Workers operate the centralized control system at the control room of a company in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2024.

Workers work at a control center of intelligent production at a company in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2024.

A worker operates an automated winder at a company in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2024.

Workers monitor fiber production at a workshop in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2024.

