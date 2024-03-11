We Are China

E China's Fenghua celebrates Longtaitou Day with grand parade

Xinhua) 08:34, March 11, 2024

Folk artists perform dragon dance in celebration of the upcoming Longtaitou Day in Fenghua, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Fenghua Cloth Dragon, one of the country's most representative dragon dances, was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006.

A grand parade was organized in Fenghua on Sunday, one day ahead of the traditional Longtaitou Day, literally meaning "dragon raises head", to celebrate the occasion.

Folk artists holding cloth dragons take part in a parade in celebration of the upcoming Longtaitou Day in Fenghua, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Folk artists perform dragon dance in celebration of the upcoming Longtaitou Day in Fenghua, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Folk artists holding cloth dragons take part in a parade in celebration of the upcoming Longtaitou Day in Fenghua, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Folk artists perform dragon dance in celebration of the upcoming Longtaitou Day in Fenghua, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Folk artists holding cloth dragons take part in a parade in celebration of the upcoming Longtaitou Day in Fenghua, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)