E China's Fenghua celebrates Longtaitou Day with grand parade
Folk artists perform dragon dance in celebration of the upcoming Longtaitou Day in Fenghua, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Fenghua Cloth Dragon, one of the country's most representative dragon dances, was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006.
A grand parade was organized in Fenghua on Sunday, one day ahead of the traditional Longtaitou Day, literally meaning "dragon raises head", to celebrate the occasion.
Folk artists holding cloth dragons take part in a parade in celebration of the upcoming Longtaitou Day in Fenghua, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Folk artists perform dragon dance in celebration of the upcoming Longtaitou Day in Fenghua, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Folk artists holding cloth dragons take part in a parade in celebration of the upcoming Longtaitou Day in Fenghua, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Folk artists perform dragon dance in celebration of the upcoming Longtaitou Day in Fenghua, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Folk artists holding cloth dragons take part in a parade in celebration of the upcoming Longtaitou Day in Fenghua, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Giant dragon horse installation wows visitors in Zhejiang
- Qingtian people return with wealth of experience
- Fishing boat sinks off coast of Zhejiang, 4 rescued
- Strangers successfully rescue trapped truck driver
- Village operators drive development in Zhejiang's Lin'an district
- China's Zhejiang sees robust green power trading amid low-carbon drive
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.