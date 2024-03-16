We Are China

Textile enterprises in Zhejiang advance green, high-tech production

Xinhua) 11:19, March 16, 2024

A technician makes adjustments on an in-house developed machine at a company in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

SHAOXING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, is a cluster base for the textile industry, housing more than 8,000 textile businesses with an output value of over 100 billion yuan (about 13.9 billion U.S. dollars).

In recent years, the district has promoted transformation and upgrading of textile and dyeing industry, introducing environmentally friendly machinery and innovative technologies. The local traditional industry, initially labor-intensive, is making a switch to a low-pollution, high-tech, and high value-added advanced manufacturing segment.

A worker collects samples of printing at a company in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Researchers conduct experiments at the modern textile technology innovation center in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Workers monitor fiber production at a workshop in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A worker deposits fabric products into a three-dimensional warehouse at a company in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Robots handle dyes on an automated weighing and mixing system at a company in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A dyeing technician conducts experiments at a company in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A worker operates an automated winder at a company in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Workers operate the centralized control system at the control room of a company in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Robots deposit fiber products into a three-dimensional warehouse at a company in Keqiao District of Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)