China's Ningbo-Zhoushan port reports steady container throughput growth in Q1

Xinhua) 09:53, April 10, 2024

HANGZHOU, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province saw its container throughput total 9.14 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the first quarter of 2024, up 11.7 percent year on year, according to the provincial port shipping management center on Tuesday.

The port handled a cargo throughput of 353 million tonnes in the first quarter, an increase of 6.8 percent from the same period in 2023.

Smooth and orderly port logistics have been maintained since the beginning of this year, according to a staffer at Ningbo Zhoushan Port Co., Ltd. And container demand is growing with the continuous improvement of enterprises' production capacities since the 2024 Spring Festival, sending a positive signal for foreign trade.

Ningbo-Zhoushan Port is China's busiest port. It has more than 300 container routes, connecting over 600 ports in more than 200 countries and regions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)