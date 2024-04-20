Young entrepreneur promotes high quality growth of agritourism in China's Yuyao

Xinhua) 10:01, April 20, 2024

This photo taken on April 13, 2024 shows a view of Mountopia tea &coffee shop in Liangnong Township of Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Born in 1996, Li Zaipei is the owner of Mountopia tea &coffee shop in Liangnong Township of Yuyao City.

In 2021, inspired by initiatives of Liangnong Township to promote the integration of agriculture, culture and tourism, Li returned home and initiated the Mountopia program, in an aim to leverage the beauty of local landmarks such as Siming Mountain and Siming Lake.

The program consists of a tea &coffee shop and a camping site, allowing visitors to escape from their busy life and enjoy themselves in wide-open natural landscapes.

"I hope my program can take the ecological advantages and drive high quality growth of agritourism in my hometown," Li said. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Li Zaipei stands outside Mountopia tea &coffee shop in Liangnong Township of Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Visitors enjoy scenery at Mountopia tea &coffee shop in Liangnong Township of Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Li Zaipei (R) talks with a visitor at the outdoor area of Mountopia tea &coffee shop in Liangnong Township of Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Visitors take a rest at the outdoor area of Mountopia tea &coffee shop, with the Siming Lake in the distance in Liangnong Township of Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

This photo taken on April 13, 2024 shows a beverage of Mountopia tea &coffee shop in Liangnong Township of Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Visitors take a rest at the outdoor area of Mountopia tea &coffee shop in Liangnong Township of Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Visitors taste coffee at the outdoor area of Mountopia tea &coffee shop in Liangnong Township of Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Visitors take a rest at Mountopia tea &coffee shop in Liangnong Township of Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A visitor takes a rest at Mountopia tea &coffee shop in Liangnong Township of Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

This photo taken on April 13, 2024 shows a view of Mountopia tea &coffee shop in Liangnong Township of Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A visitor takes a selfie at Mountopia tea &coffee shop in Liangnong Township of Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Visitors take a rest at the outdoor area of Mountopia tea &coffee shop in Liangnong Township of Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)