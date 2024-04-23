25th Zhoushan Int'l Sand Sculpture Festival held in Zhejiang, E China

Xinhua) 16:28, April 23, 2024

A sand sculpture is seen at Nansha scenic area in Zhujiajian, Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 22, 2024. The sand art creations are made for the 25th Zhoushan International Sand Sculpture Festival that coincides with the upcoming May Day holiday. The sculptures, inspired by Chinese dragon culture and the ancient literature "Shan Hai Jing" (Classic of Mountains and Seas), are promoted as a specialty to attract tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists pose for photos in front of a sand sculpture at Nansha scenic area in Zhujiajian, Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 22, 2024. The sand art creations are made for the 25th Zhoushan International Sand Sculpture Festival that coincides with the upcoming May Day holiday. The sculptures, inspired by Chinese dragon culture and the ancient literature "Shan Hai Jing" (Classic of Mountains and Seas), are promoted as a specialty to attract tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 22, 2024 shows sand sculptures at Nansha scenic area in Zhujiajian, Zhoushan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 22, 2024. The sand art creations are made for the 25th Zhoushan International Sand Sculpture Festival that coincides with the upcoming May Day holiday. The sculptures, inspired by Chinese dragon culture and the ancient literature "Shan Hai Jing" (Classic of Mountains and Seas), are promoted as a specialty to attract tourists. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

