Township in E China develops ecological industry, countryside tourism

Xinhua) 16:54, April 22, 2024

Bamboo shoots are aired in front of an old house at Bailu Village of Luting Township, Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Sticking to the concept of "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," Luting Township has taken local environment as an advantage to develop ecological industry and to promote the countryside tourism.

Boasting mountain forests covering about 58 square kilometers, or 85 percent of the township's total land area, Luting aims to utilize its rich natural, agricultural, historical and cultural resources in an ecological-friendly way to attract more tourists.

A villager takes a rest in front of a homestay at Bailu Village of Luting Township, Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Tourists pose for photos on an ancient bridge at Zhongcun Village of Luting Township, Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A local resident airs bamboo shoots at Zhongcun Village of Luting Township, Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Tourists visit Zhongcun Village of Luting Township, Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Neat houses are pictured at Bailu Village in Luting Township, Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A tourist looks over a vast bamboo forest at Bailu Village of Luting Township, Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Tourists walk along the waterfront at Zhongcun Village of Luting Township, Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

This photo taken on April 13, 2024 compares the old residence (front) and the new residence (rear) of the same household at Bailu Village in Luting Township, Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Fresh bamboo shoots are boiled before they are aired at Zhongcun Village of Luting Township, Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Bamboo shoots are aired at Zhongcun Village of Luting Township, Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Cherry blossoms are pictured at a scenic area in Luting Township, Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

This photo taken on April 13, 2024 shows flowering trees at Bailu Village in Luting Township, Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A 500-year-old persimmon tree is seen at a scenic area in Luting Township, Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A 500-year-old ginkgo tree is seen at a scenic area in Luting Township, Yuyao City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

