Amazing spring scenery across China

Xinhua) 08:27, April 28, 2024

Children fly kites at a rose garden in Zhuhui District of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 27, 2024. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 26, 2024 shows tourists enjoying the spring scenery at a national forest park in Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a tea garden in Dengcun Township of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, April 27, 2024. (Photo by Zhang Guorong/Xinhua)

Children work on paintings by a field in Yuxin Town of Nanhu District, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2024. (Photo by Li Hanchi/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 27, 2024 shows tourists taking boats for sightseeing at Qinhu National Wetland Park in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 27, 2024 shows tourists taking boats for sightseeing at Qinhu National Wetland Park in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Gu Jihong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 27, 2024 shows tourists visiting Qinhu National Wetland Park in Jiangyan District of Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

