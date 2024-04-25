We Are China

People enjoy leisure time in Cangqiao Straight Street in Shaoxing, China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 15:20, April 25, 2024

Tourists visit Cangqiao Straight Street in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Cangqiao Zhijie, literally translated as "Cangqiao Straight Street," is a historical and cultural site featuring ancient houses of unique style. Covering an area of 0.064 square kilometers, the 1,500 meters long street could be traced back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279). Restoration and protection efforts have been ongoing here since the 1990s.

Officially named Cangqiao Historical Street by UNESCO, this site was granted the Merit Award of UNESCO 2003 Asia-Pacific Heritage Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation.

People enjoy their leisure time at a business establishment in Cangqiao Straight Street in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 24, 2024 shows a view of the Cangqiao Straight Street in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Tourists are pictured at Cangqiao Straight Street in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

This photo taken on March 13, 2024 shows yellow rice wine at a store in Cangqiao Straight Street in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 24, 2024 shows a view of the Cangqiao Straight Street in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A clerk guides a customer to pay via her mobile phone for specialty coffee flavored with yellow rice wine at a store in Cangqiao Straight Street in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A customer buys specialty coffee flavored with yellow rice wine at a store in Cangqiao Straight Street in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

People enjoy their leisure time at a teahouse in Cangqiao Straight Street in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

