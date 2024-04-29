Foreign visitors left in awe at Sanxingdui Museum

People's Daily Online) 11:23, April 29, 2024

The Sanxingdui Ruins site in Guanghan city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, dates back 3,000 to 5,000 years. It stands as a testament to the grandeur of the ancient Shu civilization and continues to captivate visitors from around the world.

Olga from Belarus visits the Sanxingdui Museum. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuheng)

Upon entering the Sanxingdui Museum, visitors are greeted by a vast cultural relics collection that offers a glimpse into the lives of the ancient Shu people. These artifacts vividly depict scenes from thousands of years ago, unraveling the veil surrounding the Shu civilization.

Olga, who hails from Belarus and has been in China for over a decade, said that despite her long stay in the country, it was her first visit to the museum. On this occasion, she made a special effort to bring her friends from her hometown to experience the museum in China.

Photo shows cultural relics on display at the Sanxingdui Museum. (People's Daily Online/Xian Jiangnan)

"It is an incredibly precious opportunity to witness history from thousands of years ago," Olga expressed.

Andrey, who also hails from Belarus, said the museum's display of masks with unique shapes left him and his Chinese friends in awe. Andrey noted that they were able to witness a plethora of masks, pottery, and other cultural relics, leaving a lasting impression on them.

Andrey (right) visits the Sanxingdui Museum. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuheng)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)