In pics: Magnificent view of blooming azalea flowers in E China's Jiangxi
(People's Daily Online) 09:31, April 30, 2024
|Photo shows blooming azalea flowers and a spectacular sea of clouds in Jiuling Mountain in Wuning county, Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Huang Leiyu)
Azalea flowers are in full bloom in Jiuling Mountain in Wuning county, Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province. The beautiful azalea flowers and a spectacular sea of clouds form an amazing view, which attracts crowds of visitors.
