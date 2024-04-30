Languages

In pics: Magnificent view of blooming azalea flowers in E China's Jiangxi

(People's Daily Online) 09:31, April 30, 2024
Photo shows blooming azalea flowers and a spectacular sea of clouds in Jiuling Mountain in Wuning county, Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Huang Leiyu)

Azalea flowers are in full bloom in Jiuling Mountain in Wuning county, Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province. The beautiful azalea flowers and a spectacular sea of clouds form an amazing view, which attracts crowds of visitors.


