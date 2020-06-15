Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jun 15, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Zoo prepares air-conditioned room for giant panda as temperature rises in Jinan

(Xinhua)    16:40, June 15, 2020

Giant panda "Erxi" enjoys a ball-shaped fruit ice cube prepared by feeders at an air-conditioned room in Jinan Wildlife World in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, June 14, 2020. The zoo has prepared an air-conditioned room and ice cubes to keep the giant panda cool as the temperature kept rising in Jinan in recent days. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York