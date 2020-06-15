Zoo prepares air-conditioned room for giant panda as temperature rises in Jinan

Giant panda "Erxi" enjoys a ball-shaped fruit ice cube prepared by feeders at an air-conditioned room in Jinan Wildlife World in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, June 14, 2020. The zoo has prepared an air-conditioned room and ice cubes to keep the giant panda cool as the temperature kept rising in Jinan in recent days. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)
