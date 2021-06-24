Xi's remarks on jointly promoting high-quality development of Belt and Road

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- In 2013, China proposed the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), aiming to build a trade and infrastructure network together with countries worldwide. Ever since then, Chinese President Xi Jinping has on various occasions called for jointly promoting the high-quality development of the Belt and Road.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, 140 countries and 32 international organizations have so far joined in the initiative, achieving fruitful cooperation results in various fields.

June 23, 2021

In a written message to the Asia and Pacific High-level Conference on Belt and Road Cooperation, Xi said the joint building of the BRI is aimed at carrying forward the spirit of the Silk Road, working together to build an open platform of cooperation, and providing new impetus for cooperation and development among countries.

"In the face of the sudden COVID-19 epidemic, we pulled through difficult times together with mutual assistance, and promoted the development of the joint construction of the Belt and Road projects, which conveyed confidence and strength to the international community and made important contributions to global anti-epidemic cooperation and economic recovery," Xi said.

He added that China stands ready to work with all parties to build a closer Belt and Road partnership, adhere to the path of unity, cooperation, interconnectivity, and common development, and jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

April 20, 2021

In his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021 via video, Xi said that the BRI is a public road open to all, and all interested countries are welcome aboard to take part in the cooperation and share in its benefits.

Going forward, China will continue to work with other parties in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, said Xi, adding that efforts will be made to build a closer partnership for health cooperation, connectivity, green development, and openness and inclusiveness.

China will work with all sides to promote "hard connectivity" of infrastructure and "soft connectivity" of rules and standards, ensure unimpeded channels for trade and investment cooperation, and actively develop Silk Road e-commerce, Xi said.

June 18, 2020

In a written message sent to the High-level Video Conference on Belt and Road International Cooperation, Xi said China will work with its partners to develop the Belt and Road into a model of cooperation for meeting challenges through unity.

The Belt and Road will also be a model of health for protecting people's safety and well-being, a model of recovery for restoring economic and social activity, and a model of growth for unlocking development potential, Xi said.

"Be it in taming the virus or in achieving economic recovery, we cannot succeed without solidarity, cooperation and multilateralism. The right approach to tackling global crises and realizing long-term development is through greater connectivity, openness and inclusiveness," he said.

"This is where Belt and Road international cooperation can make a big difference," he said.

April 27, 2019

At the leaders' roundtable meeting of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, Xi called for joint efforts of all parties to promote high-quality development of the Belt and Road.

He called on all parties to jointly push forward intensive and meticulous implementation, advance the joint building of the Belt and Road, and deliver greater benefits to the people of all countries.

Xi also stressed joint efforts to strengthen cooperation mechanisms and forge partnership on connectivity, calling for encouraging the full participation of more countries and businesses in expanding common interests.

Nov. 17, 2018

In a speech titled "Harnessing Opportunities of Our Times To Jointly Pursue Prosperity in the Asia-Pacific" at the 26th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting, Xi said thanks to five years of joint efforts, cooperation under the BRI has entered a new phase of full implementation.

China will work with all countries involved under the principle of consultation and collaboration for shared benefits to pursue the BRI against high standards so that it will deliver quality outcomes and create even greater development opportunities for the people in the Asia-Pacific and beyond, he said.

May 15, 2017

At the Leaders Roundtable of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, Xi called on global leaders to push for win-win outcomes, enhance policy coordination and deepen practical cooperation in the implementation of the BRI.

Xi called on countries to build partnerships, stay open in cooperation and resolve differences through dialogue.

"Geese can fly through wind and rain for a long time because they fly in flocks," Xi said, driving home the point of forging partnerships against all odds.

