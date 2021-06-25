Xi says China to continue supporting Fiji's COVID-19 fight

A checkpoint is set up on the road to Lautoka Hospital, in Lautoka, Fiji, May 6, 2021.(FIJI SUN/Handout via Xinhua)

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Fiji have worked together through thick and thin to fight the pandemic, and their friendship and cooperation have continued deepening, says Chinese President Xi Jinping.

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China is ready to continue providing vaccines and other support for Fiji's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a phone conversation with Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Xi said China will set up a China-Pacific Island Countries reserve of emergency supplies, and help Fiji and other island countries improve their ability to cope with major public health incidents and natural disasters.

Pointing out that Fiji was the first Pacific island country to establish diplomatic relations with New China, Xi said since the establishment of ties 46 years ago, the China-Fiji relations have developed tremendously, an important experience from which is that the two sides have always been supporting each other on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns.

Guests visit a photo exhibition in the China Cultural Center in Fiji in Suva, Fiji, Jan. 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Yongxing)

China respects Fiji's independent exploration of a development path that suits its national conditions, and is ready to work with Fiji to push the China-Fiji comprehensive strategic partnership continuously to new levels, so as to better benefit the two peoples and jointly safeguard the common interests of developing countries, he said.

China stands ready to strengthen strategic alignment with Fiji, jointly build the Belt and Road, deepen cooperation in trade and investment, infrastructure, transportation and communication, tourism, and other fields, and continue to implement projects including Juncao and agricultural technology cooperation to help Fiji's economic and social development, Xi said.

China will continue supporting Fiji in improving its ability to cope with climate change, he said.

Contestants sing in a Fiji-China friendship singing competition in Suva, Fiji, Oct. 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Yongxing)

In his message, Bainimarama expressed warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, saying that with Xi's foresight and sagacity and under his strong leadership, China has scored great achievements in development and played an important leading role in the world.

He thanked China for providing invaluable support for Fiji's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that Fiji firmly adheres to the one-China policy, takes an objective and fair stand on issues involving Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang, and will not do things that harm China's interests.

Fiji is ready to strengthen exchanges with China, deepen mutually-beneficial cooperation, and strengthen communication and coordination in international affairs, he said.

The joint construction of the Belt and Road has a broad prospect and will bring important opportunities for the Fiji-China cooperation, the Fijian prime minister said, adding that Fiji will continue taking an active part in it.

