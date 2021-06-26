Xi's remarks on strengthening China-UN cooperation

A security guard patrols at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Sept. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has on various bilateral and multilateral occasions called for strengthening cooperation between China and the United Nations (UN).

The following are some highlights of his remarks in this regard.

May 6, 2021

During a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Xi said China will continue to support the work of the UN and that of Secretary-General Guterres, and uphold genuine multilateralism.

China is ready to strengthen cooperation with the UN and continue to push forward the implementation of the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, Xi said.

Sept. 23, 2020

Noting that COVID-19 is still ravaging the world, Xi said in a videoconference with Guterres that China firmly supports the key leadership of the UN system, especially the World Health Organization, in battling the pandemic.

China also firmly supports the UN system in strengthening international cooperation on COVID-19 prevention and containment, Xi said.

In the world, there is only one system, namely the UN-centered international system, and only one set of rules -- the basic norms of international relations based on the UN Charter, Xi said.

A health worker prepares a dose of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign in Palestine's West Bank city of Nablus, April 4, 2021. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

Sept. 22, 2020

At the general debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Xi said China will provide another 50 million U.S. dollars to the UN COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan, provide 50 million dollars to the China-FAO South-South Cooperation Trust Fund (Phase III), extend the Peace and Development Trust Fund between the UN and China by five years after it expires in 2025, and set up a UN Global Geospatial Knowledge and Innovation Center and an International Research Center of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals.

April 26, 2019

When meeting with Guterres during the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing, Xi said China firmly upholds multilateralism, the international system with the United Nations at its core, and the international order based on international law, and promotes the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The more complex and grim the situation is, the more important it is to manifest the authority and role of the UN, Xi said, adding that China will continue to support the UN.

Describing the UN as an important partner in promoting the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi said that China is ready to work with the UN to advance the initiative in an all-round way while following the principle of delivering shared benefits through extensive consultation and joint contribution.

Nov. 30, 2018

When meeting with Guterres on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Argentine capital Buenos Aires, Xi said that no matter how the situation changes, China will uphold multilateralism and support the UN to play an even bigger role.

He pointed out that strengthening cooperation with the UN has been a consistent diplomatic priority of China.

Sept. 2, 2018

Ahead of the 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Xi had a meeting with Guterres, during which he noted that China had always firmly supported multilateralism and safeguarded the UN's authority and function.

China expects the UN to play its leading role in upholding fairness and justice, safeguarding world peace and promoting common development, especially in deepening global cooperation and in tackling challenges facing the world, Xi said.

China is willing to strengthen communication and discussion with the UN on how to better support Africa, he said.

