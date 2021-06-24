Chinese envoy calls for efforts to promote peace, development in CAR

Xinhua) 08:47, June 24, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, June 23 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called for efforts to promote peace and development in the Central African Republic (CAR).

China encourages parties to continue to implement the peace agreement and resolve differences through dialogue. The international community should, on the premise of respecting the leadership of the CAR government, provide tailored constructive assistance, said Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

China supports African solutions to African problems, and supports sub-regional organizations' efforts in view of CAR's realities and actual needs to push for the political settlement of the CAR issue and to realize CAR's peace, stability and regional prosperity and development, he told the Security Council.

China will continue to support the work of the UN secretary-general's special representative for the CAR, Mankeur Ndiaye, and the UN peacekeeping mission in the CAR, known as MINUSCA, said Dai.

China supports MINUSCA and the CAR government in strengthening communication and coordination to increase mutual trust and understanding and jointly maintain peace and stability of the CAR. MINUSCA should, in view of the CAR's developments, rationalize its resources and forces, he said.

Eventually, the CAR should rely on itself to realize lasting peace and stability. The international community should support the CAR government in strengthening its security forces, development and management, and help it upgrade its own capability to maintain stability, he said.

The CAR government has made a lot of efforts to meet the benchmarks for the lifting of arms embargo and has made headway. The Security Council should heed the calls of the CAR government and regional states and lift the arms embargo against the CAR as soon as possible, said Dai.

The CAR's peace and development requires international help and support. The CAR is confronted with arduous tasks of maintaining stability, fighting the pandemic, and ensuring people's livelihood. The CAR government is in financial difficulty. Some 2.8 million people need humanitarian assistance. Countries, major powers in particular, should utilize their advantages, step up assistance and cooperation, help CAR translate energy resources potential into development advantages, help it eradicate poverty, improve people's livelihood, and eliminate the root causes of conflict, he said.

Along with the international community, China stands ready to continue its contribution towards CAR's peace and development, he said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Du Mingming)