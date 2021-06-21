Mongolian TV launches documentary on China's development path

Xinhua) 08:26, June 21, 2021

ULAN BATOR, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Mongolian local channel launched a documentary featuring China's development on Saturday evening.

The 30-minute documentary, entitled "China's development road," was made by local channel TV2 and presented development of highways, high-speed rail, 5G and poverty alleviation in China.

Combined with in-depth interviews with representatives of relevant industries in Mongolia, the documentary also unveiled a large amount of data and video materials showing China's great achievements in infrastructure construction, technological innovation, people's livelihood, and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

"China's rapid development and unique development path have attracted the attention of the world. So, we take 'road' as the starting point, and interpret China's development from the perspective of Mongolia by conducting analysis on China's roads, railways, information technology and communication, and people's livelihood," Dorjzovd Enkhtuya, the director of the television channel, said at the launching ceremony.

The friendly cooperation between Mongolia and China has a long history, Enkhtuya noted, pledging to "continue to carry out such creations to promote the friendship between the two peoples from generation to generation."

The documentary is expected to be broadcasted on several Mongolian TV channels this month.

