Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (36)

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of foreign political parties and governments have been extending warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

In messages addressed to General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee, they spoke highly of the great achievements the CPC has made since its founding, especially since the 18th CPC National Congress under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core.

They also wished the CPC a new glorious century.

In his message, Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and Lao president, extended the warmest congratulations to Xi and through Xi to the CPC, the Chinese government and the brotherly Chinese people, on behalf of the LPRP, the Lao government and all Lao people.

Over the past 100 years, the CPC has been growing from strength to strength, and has always adhered to the Communist ideals and beliefs, represented the fundamental interests of the Chinese people, and stayed true to its original aspiration and founding mission, Thongloun said.

It has also united and led the Chinese people to overcome various hardships and dangers, stand the tests of revolution and war, and create glorious historic achievements, he added.

Particularly, since the 18th CPC National Congress, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core, China has made great historic achievements in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, successfully embarked on the new journey of fully building a modern socialist country, and laid a solid foundation for realizing the second centenary goal, he said.

He noted that the Belt and Road Initiative and the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, both proposed by Xi, accord with the trend of the times, meet the common aspiration of all countries, have won widespread acclaim and support, and are gradually put into great practice.

The tremendous achievements made by the brotherly Chinese people, he said, have forcefully proved the wise and right leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core, fully demonstrated the Chinese people's vitality and heroic spirit under the CPC's leadership, and comprehensively showed the great strength and bright prospect of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics.

Thongloun said the Lao side offers its highest praise and warmest congratulations on the great and all-round achievements the CPC has united and led the Chinese people to attain.

Those achievements, he added, have provided valuable experience and huge encouragement for Laos to advance the cause of the party's and the country's development along the socialist path.

