China holds art performance to celebrate CPC centenary

Xinhua) 08:13, July 02, 2021

An art performance titled "The Great Journey" is held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, on the evening of June 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- "The Great Journey," an art performance marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), was broadcasted by China Media Group on Thursday evening.

The art performance was held in Beijing on Monday evening.

The epic show, divided into four parts, depicted how the Chinese people, under the leadership of the CPC, have carried out revolution, construction and reform over the past 100 years.

After the performance, all the audience rose to chorus the song "Without the Communist Party, There Would Be No New China."

Important foreign friends, diplomatic envoys and representatives of international organizations in Beijing, and foreign experts were also invited to the event.

An art performance titled "The Great Journey" is held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, on the evening of June 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

