China holds art performance to celebrate CPC centenary
An art performance titled "The Great Journey" is held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, on the evening of June 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- "The Great Journey," an art performance marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), was broadcasted by China Media Group on Thursday evening.
The art performance was held in Beijing on Monday evening.
The epic show, divided into four parts, depicted how the Chinese people, under the leadership of the CPC, have carried out revolution, construction and reform over the past 100 years.
After the performance, all the audience rose to chorus the song "Without the Communist Party, There Would Be No New China."
Important foreign friends, diplomatic envoys and representatives of international organizations in Beijing, and foreign experts were also invited to the event.
An art performance titled "The Great Journey" is held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, on the evening of June 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
An art performance titled "The Great Journey" is held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, on the evening of June 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
An art performance titled "The Great Journey" is held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, on the evening of June 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
An art performance titled "The Great Journey" is held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, on the evening of June 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
An art performance titled "The Great Journey" is held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, on the evening of June 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
An art performance titled "The Great Journey" is held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, on the evening of June 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)
An art performance titled "The Great Journey" is held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, on the evening of June 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
An art performance titled "The Great Journey" is held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, on the evening of June 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi's speech at CPC centenary ceremony resonates across world
- Chinese Embassy in Vietnam holds online event celebrating 100th anniversary of CPC
- Hong Kong holds various events to mark CPC centenary, 24th return anniversary
- Xi rallies Party for "unstoppable" pursuit to national rejuvenation as CPC celebrates centenary
- Macao celebrates CPC centenary with multiple activities
- Highlights of foreign congratulatory messages on CPC's 100th founding anniversary (33)
- CPC offers significant governance experience, says PCI leader
- CPC celebrates 100 years, continues modernization push
- Highlights of Xi Jinping's remarks at CPC centenary ceremony
- Watch: Art performance celebrating the centenary of CPC
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.