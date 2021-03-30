Video: We Are China

Post-90s woman promotes Hani terraced fields

People's Daily Online) 14:47, March 30, 2021

The terraced fields of Yuanyang in southwest China’s Yunnan Province are a wonder of agricultural civilization of mankind.

They also show the quintessential wisdom of the Hani ethnic group.

Lanzi, a Hani woman born in the 1990s, has created a record of this ancient way of farming.

A year's plan begins in spring.

Spring ploughing is a beautiful scene to behold each year.

(Hani language)

Do you know the meaning of what I just said?

(It means “let’s go” in Hani.)

(Leveling is the last step before sowing.)

(The purpose is to form)

(the soil on the terraces)

(to become the same height.)

(Look at the seeds)

(I’m sowing,)

(they are so plump!)

(They are called ‘Hani Haba’)

(and are planted in fields above an altitude of 1,800 meters.)

(They haven’t undergone any genetic modification.)

(The way Hani people preserve)

(the seeds every year)

(is to save the most plump grains)

(after every harvest in the autumn.)

Hani's original ecological farming culture has been passed on for thousands of years.

It is representative of China's original ecological terraced fields

and also a miracle in the history of the world’s agricultural civilizations.

