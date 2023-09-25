View of terraced fields in Baidi Town, E China's Anhui

Xinhua) 08:38, September 25, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2023 shows terraced fields in Baidi Town of Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. The terraced fields in Baidi Town have taken on a golden-tinged view as the harvest season approaches. (Photo by Jiang Jianxing/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2023 shows a farmer carrying harvested rice in a paddy field in Baidi Town of Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. The terraced fields in Baidi Town have taken on a golden-tinged view as the harvest season approaches. (Photo by Jiang Jianxing/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2023 shows terraced fields in Baidi Town of Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. The terraced fields in Baidi Town have taken on a golden-tinged view as the harvest season approaches. (Photo by Jiang Jianxing/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2023 shows a harvester at work in a paddy field in Baidi Town of Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. The terraced fields in Baidi Town have taken on a golden-tinged view as the harvest season approaches. (Photo by Jiang Jianxing/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2023 shows terraced fields in Baidi Town of Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. The terraced fields in Baidi Town have taken on a golden-tinged view as the harvest season approaches. (Photo by Jiang Jianxing/Xinhua)

