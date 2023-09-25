View of terraced fields in Baidi Town, E China's Anhui
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2023 shows terraced fields in Baidi Town of Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. The terraced fields in Baidi Town have taken on a golden-tinged view as the harvest season approaches. (Photo by Jiang Jianxing/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2023 shows a farmer carrying harvested rice in a paddy field in Baidi Town of Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. The terraced fields in Baidi Town have taken on a golden-tinged view as the harvest season approaches. (Photo by Jiang Jianxing/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2023 shows terraced fields in Baidi Town of Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. The terraced fields in Baidi Town have taken on a golden-tinged view as the harvest season approaches. (Photo by Jiang Jianxing/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2023 shows a harvester at work in a paddy field in Baidi Town of Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. The terraced fields in Baidi Town have taken on a golden-tinged view as the harvest season approaches. (Photo by Jiang Jianxing/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2023 shows terraced fields in Baidi Town of Xuancheng, east China's Anhui Province. The terraced fields in Baidi Town have taken on a golden-tinged view as the harvest season approaches. (Photo by Jiang Jianxing/Xinhua)
