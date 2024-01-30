Overseas Chinese hailing from SE China's Quanzhou retain affinity to motherland

People's Daily Online) 16:10, January 30, 2024

Quanzhou, a coastal city in southeast China's Fujian Province, is the starting point of the ancient Maritime Silk Road and a maritime emporium during the Song (960-1279) and Yuan (1279-1368) dynasties. From here, numerous overseas Chinese have ventured abroad, amassing fortunes while remaining deeply connected to their Chinese roots, and lending a helping hand to their fellow countrymen.

On Jan. 28, an online activity was held in Quanzhou to explore the vibrancy of the city. Xu Jincong, standing consultant of Perkumpulan Jin Jiang Indonesia, who was present, shared his story of achieving success through dedicated efforts.

Photo shows a scene from an online activity held to explore the vibrancy of Quanzhou, a coastal city in southeast China's Fujian Province, on Jan. 28, 2024. (Photo/Zhang Jiuqiang)

Quanzhou is home to over 9.5 million Chinese living overseas. Through their dedication, they have forged successful careers and earned the admiration of the local community for their industriousness, courage, integrity, and entrepreneurial spirit. Xu is one of them.

In 1979, Xu engaged in business. He had sold vegetables, run a small factory, and later bought a printing and dyeing factory, which was the first private printing and dyeing factory in Fujian. However, it soon went bankrupt.

Xu did not let this setback discourage him. Instead, he remained resilient and began to explore potential business opportunities. He went to an Indonesian factory to promote his products and helped them repair their machines. Later, Xu founded a company and initiated the establishment of Perkumpulan Jin Jiang Indonesia.

Xu Jincong, standing consultant of Perkumpulan Jin Jiang Indonesia.

"During the early years, overseas Chinese generously contributed funds to construct schools, hospitals, rural roads, power grids, and other public facilities in Jinjiang, Fujian. They saved money and sent it back to support the development of their hometown and assist their relatives and friends," said Xu.

While writing a series of novels about the stories of businessmen hailing from Fujian who ventured to Southeast Asia, Xu embarked on a journey through various countries along the Maritime Silk Road. During his travels, he had the opportunity to meet many young individuals.

"When asked about their origins, they proudly identified themselves as Chinese. Despite several generations having passed without returning to China, they still vividly remember the specific villages and lanes they originated from," Xu expressed.

"I have been living abroad for over 40 years and have witnessed the remarkable progress of our homeland. I take immense pride in my Chinese identity and roots in Quanzhou. I will remain loyal to my Chinese citizenship and refrain from obtaining a foreign nationality," Xu said.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)