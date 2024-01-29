Online activity explores vibrancy of SE China's Quanzhou
An online activity was held to explore the vibrancy of Quanzhou, a coastal city in southeast China's Fujian Province, in the city on Jan. 28.
Photo shows a scene from an online activity held to explore the vibrancy of Quanzhou, a coastal city in southeast China's Fujian Province, on Jan. 28, 2024. (Photo/Zhang Jiuqiang)
The activity was attended by Niu Yibing, deputy director of the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission (CCAC) and the Cyberspace Administration of China, Li Qun, vice minister of culture and tourism and head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA), Xu Lijing, deputy editor-in-chief of People's Daily, Zhang Yan, member of the standing committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Fujian Provincial Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee, Jiang Erxiong, vice governor of the provincial government of Fujian, and Zhang Yigong, secretary of the CPC Quanzhou Municipal Committee. They also delivered speeches at the event.
Photo shows a scene from an online activity held to explore the vibrancy of Quanzhou, a coastal city in southeast China's Fujian Province, on Jan. 28, 2024. (Photo/Zhang Jiuqiang)
Photo shows a scene from an online activity held to explore the vibrancy of Quanzhou, a coastal city in southeast China's Fujian Province, on Jan. 28, 2024. (Photo/Zhang Jiuqiang)
During the activity, guests shared stories of the Quanzhou people, who have pursued prosperity through engaging with the ocean, and outlined the robust maritime trade in the city and the openness and inclusiveness of Chinese civilization in ancient and modern times. Guests also vividly showcased the beauty of the skills and craftsmanship of Quanzhou's intangible cultural heritages such as Nanyin, an ancient Chinese folk music art form that originated in Fujian, and Nanxi opera, a style that originated during the Song dynasty (960-1279), and demonstrated the pioneering spirit of Quanzhou people in the new era.
Quanzhou was a global maritime trade center back in the Song and Yuan (1271-1368) dynasties. It was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List as a cultural site on July 25, 2021.
Photos
- In pics: light installations for 30th Int'l Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, SW China
- Snow scenery at section of Wushan Mountain in China's Chongqing
- Pic story: young entrepreneur contributes to scientific visualization in China's Anhui
- Breathtaking 'blue tears' light up coastal waters in China's Guangdong
Related Stories
- In pics: 22 World Heritage sites in SE China's Quanzhou
- Dive into an audio journey in SE China's Quanzhou
- Quanzhou, a treasure trove of cultural heritage
- Oyster shells' voyage from Africa's east coast to China
- Explore Quanzhou, a port city along the Maritime Silk Road
- Explore the vibrancy of SE China's Quanzhou
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.