Online activity explores vibrancy of SE China's Quanzhou

People's Daily Online) 17:06, January 29, 2024

An online activity was held to explore the vibrancy of Quanzhou, a coastal city in southeast China's Fujian Province, in the city on Jan. 28.

Photo shows a scene from an online activity held to explore the vibrancy of Quanzhou, a coastal city in southeast China's Fujian Province, on Jan. 28, 2024. (Photo/Zhang Jiuqiang)

The activity was attended by Niu Yibing, deputy director of the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission (CCAC) and the Cyberspace Administration of China, Li Qun, vice minister of culture and tourism and head of the National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA), Xu Lijing, deputy editor-in-chief of People's Daily, Zhang Yan, member of the standing committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Fujian Provincial Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee, Jiang Erxiong, vice governor of the provincial government of Fujian, and Zhang Yigong, secretary of the CPC Quanzhou Municipal Committee. They also delivered speeches at the event.

During the activity, guests shared stories of the Quanzhou people, who have pursued prosperity through engaging with the ocean, and outlined the robust maritime trade in the city and the openness and inclusiveness of Chinese civilization in ancient and modern times. Guests also vividly showcased the beauty of the skills and craftsmanship of Quanzhou's intangible cultural heritages such as Nanyin, an ancient Chinese folk music art form that originated in Fujian, and Nanxi opera, a style that originated during the Song dynasty (960-1279), and demonstrated the pioneering spirit of Quanzhou people in the new era.

Quanzhou was a global maritime trade center back in the Song and Yuan (1271-1368) dynasties. It was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List as a cultural site on July 25, 2021.

