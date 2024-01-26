Dive into an audio journey in SE China's Quanzhou

People's Daily Online) 14:57, January 26, 2024

Situated in southeast China's Fujian Province, Quanzhou was one of the world's largest ports along the historic Maritime Silk Road, particularly in ancient China's Song Dynasty (960-1279) and Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368).

Amid the hustle and bustle in Quanzhou, each and every sound is steeped in profound history and culture. Let's enjoy this audio feast which transcends time in the city.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)