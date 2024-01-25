Quanzhou, a treasure trove of cultural heritage

People's Daily Online) 16:38, January 25, 2024

Located along the coastline of southeast China's Fujian Province, Quanzhou was one of the world's largest ports along the historic Maritime Silk Road, particularly in ancient China's Song Dynasty (960-1279) and Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368).

"Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China" was accepted by the UNESCO as a cultural property on its World Heritage List in July 2021, making it the 56th World Heritage in China.

The serial property includes 22 sites of administrative buildings and structures, religious buildings, and statues.

In addition to its rich cultural relics, Quanzhou also boasts a bountiful collection of intangible cultural heritage.

