Explore the vibrancy of SE China's Quanzhou

People's Daily Online) 15:12, January 24, 2024

Quanzhou, designated a "World Heritage City" by UNESCO, is located in southeast China's Fujian Province. The city, rich in history, enjoys a strong connection with the sea.

Quanzhou is the starting point of the ancient Maritime Silk Road. It was one of the world's largest ports along the historic Maritime Silk Road, particularly in ancient China's Song Dynasty (960-1279) and Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368).

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)