Soaking up Chinese New Year atmosphere in Quanzhou Ancient City

People's Daily Online) 10:08, January 30, 2024

Quanzhou Ancient City, situated in the heart of the World Heritage site of Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, is a place of immense cultural significance. It boasts a remarkable collection of world heritage sites, cultural relics, and ancient buildings. Distinctive traditional customs are observed in Quanzhou during the Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year.

People shop for the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, in Quanzhou Ancient City, situated in the heart of Quanzhou in southeast China's Fujian Province, on Jan. 17, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Huang Dongyi)

Tourists are seen in Quanzhou Ancient City, situated in the heart of Quanzhou in southeast China's Fujian Province, on Jan. 18, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Huang Dongyi)

Touching rice "turtle" for good luck

During the Spring Festival, a grand rice "turtle" is created at Tianhou Temple and Mazu Temple in Xiazhou community of Quanzhou by stacking bags of rice together. On the first day of the New Year, the red cloth covering the rice turtle is removed, and visitors flock to Tianhou Temple or Mazu Temple to gently touch the rice turtle from head to tail, praying for good luck.

After the 15th day of the first lunar month, the rice used to make the turtle is given to sanitation workers and those in need in the community.

Photo shows Tianhou Temple in Quanzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Huang Dongyi)

Houcheng is a street behind Guandi Temple in Quanzhou. The temple is dedicated to Guan Yu, an ancient Chinese general from the Three Kingdoms period known for his loyalty and righteousness.

During the Spring Festival, people come to Houcheng Street to find out how lucky they will be in the coming year. They choose a household and listen carefully to the first words they hear while making a wish. If the first word they hear is "good," it is believed that their wish will come true. If the first word they hear is "not good," they may need to change their wish.

Tourists visit Guandi Temple in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Huang Dongyi)

Tiangong Temple, also known as Yuanmiao Temple, is located on Quanzhou East Street. Every year during the Spring Festival, Tiangong Temple displays the zodiac signs that are believed to need a “boost of luck" for the upcoming year. People born in these specific lunar years visit the temple in the first month of the lunar calendar to seek good fortune.

Photo shows the Bell Tower in Quanzhou Ancient city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Huang Dongyi)

