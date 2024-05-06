Scenery of starry sky in Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 08:56, May 06, 2024

This stacked photo taken on May 1, 2024 shows the starry sky above rhododendrons in Ning'an City of Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Baoxun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 1, 2024 shows rhododendrons under the starry sky in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 1, 2024 shows pear flowers under the starry sky in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This stacked photo taken on May 1, 2024 shows the starry sky above rhododendrons in Ning'an City of Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Baoxun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 2, 2024 shows the starry sky above Ning'an City of Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Baoxun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 28, 2024 shows rhododendrons under the starry sky in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 30, 2024 shows plum flowers under the starry sky in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

Photography enthusiasts prepare for their shooting under the starry sky in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 1, 2024. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

