Scenery of starry sky in Heilongjiang
This stacked photo taken on May 1, 2024 shows the starry sky above rhododendrons in Ning'an City of Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Baoxun/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 1, 2024 shows rhododendrons under the starry sky in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 1, 2024 shows pear flowers under the starry sky in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 2, 2024 shows the starry sky above Ning'an City of Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Baoxun/Xinhua)
This photo taken on April 28, 2024 shows rhododendrons under the starry sky in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)
This photo taken on April 30, 2024 shows plum flowers under the starry sky in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
Photography enthusiasts prepare for their shooting under the starry sky in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 1, 2024. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
