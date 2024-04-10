China's Heilongjiang launches JSQ freight train from Harbin to Europe

Xinhua) 08:31, April 10, 2024

Staff members load vehicles onto a JSQ freight train at Harbin international container center station in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 8, 2024. The first JSQ freight train from Harbin to Europe, which is loaded with 290 domestic commercial vehicles from China, departed on Tuesday. The JSQ is a special train model dedicated to the transportation of automobiles. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

