Breathtaking scenes as Xingkai Lake thaws in NE China's Heilongjiang

People's Daily Online) 16:50, March 22, 2024

As the weather warms up, the frozen Xingkai Lake, located on the border between China and Russia, begins to slowly awaken. Illuminated by sunlight, droplets of water fall from the melting layers of ice. This interaction between the clear water and the sapphire-like surface of the ice creates a captivating spectacle.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)