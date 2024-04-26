Construction of Hungary-Serbia Railway makes fresh progress

Global Times) 10:50, April 26, 2024

Photo: Courtesy of China State Railway Group

Track laying work for a 108-kilometer-long section of the Hungary-Serbia Railway between Novi Sad and Subotica was completed on Thursday, China Railway said in a press release sent to the Global Times.

The Hungary-Serbia Railway is a benchmark infrastructure project under the Belt and Road Initiative.

On the same day, dynamic testing results showed that trains running on a stretch between Novi Sad and Subotica can achieve a top speed of 200 kilometers per hour, China Railway said, noting that the railway can become operational by the end of this year.

Currently, the overall construction of the Novi Sad-Subotica section is 80 percent complete, China Railway said.

In March, the Chinese-built Belgrade-Novi Sad high-speed railway marked its 2nd anniversary. The railway has transported over 7 million people between Serbia's two largest cities since its operation started in 2022.

According to the company, the north-south Hungary-Serbia Railway is a double-track electrified railway with a total length of 341.7 kilometers, including 183.1 kilometers in Serbia, with a designed maximum speed of 200 kilometers per hour. There are 158.6 kilometers in Hungary, with a designed maximum speed of 160 kilometers per hour.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)