China calls on Kosovo authorities to stop escalating tensions

Xinhua) 10:36, April 23, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, April 22 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Monday called on Kosovo authorities to cease unilateral actions that exacerbate tensions and confrontation.

The escalating tensions in northern Kosovo over the recent period and the frequent violence and security incidents on the ground are truly worrying, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

The Kosovo authority's announcement to abolish the Serbian currency and violent searches targeting ethnic Serbs seriously disrupted the normal livelihoods of the Serb community and gave rise to panic and tensions. China expresses its serious concern over those developments, he told the Security Council. "We urge the Kosovo authority to revoke unreasonable decisions and cease unilateral actions that exacerbate tensions and confrontation."

The establishment of an association of Serb majority municipalities is an important part of the 2013 Brussels Agreement. The Kosovo authorities have made explicit commitments in this regard and should honor them in good faith. China hopes that the European Union will uphold neutrality, impartiality, and justice in its mediation, he said.

China's position on Kosovo has been consistent and clear. China supports a negotiated settlement within the framework of Security Council Resolution 1244. During this process, Serbia's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity should be fully respected, said Fu.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)