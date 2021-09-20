Home>>
Floral displays to adorn Beijing for National Day holiday
(Xinhua) 15:12, September 20, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Tian'anmen Square and Chang'an Avenue in Beijing will be embellished with 11 flower beds in celebration of the upcoming National Day holiday.
An 18-meter-high flower bed will be set up in Tiananmen Square to create a festive atmosphere, said Liu Mingxing with the municipal forestry and parks bureau.
Flower decorations covering a total area of 5,050 square meters will also be displayed along the square, Liu added.
The project, expected to be completed around Sept. 25, will boast over 200 varieties of flowers including 16 species with China's independent intellectual property rights.
