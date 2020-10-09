Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

In pics: Yangchenghu Expressway Service Area during National Day holiday

(Xinhua)    15:20, October 09, 2020

CHINA-JIANGSU-SUZHOU-NATIONAL DAY HOLIDAY-YANGCHENGHU SERVICE AREA (CN)

Aerial photo shows the Yangchenghu Expressway Service Area along the Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 8, 2020. By drawing inspiration from the ink-wash paintings of Wu Guanzhong, a leading contemporary Chinese painter, the service area has restored the aesthetic appeal and historical charm of the riverside towns in the Yangtze River Delta region with its waterscape designs, rounded arches, as well as white walls and black tiles. Jiangsu started to upgrade its highway service areas in 2016 and has built several iconic ones with picturesque landscapes and extensive interior facilities, creating more than 15,000 jobs and attracting over 1 billion yuan (about 141 million U.S. dollars) from non-public sectors. (Xinhua/Li Bo)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York