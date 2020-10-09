In pics: Yangchenghu Expressway Service Area during National Day holiday

Aerial photo shows the Yangchenghu Expressway Service Area along the Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 8, 2020. By drawing inspiration from the ink-wash paintings of Wu Guanzhong, a leading contemporary Chinese painter, the service area has restored the aesthetic appeal and historical charm of the riverside towns in the Yangtze River Delta region with its waterscape designs, rounded arches, as well as white walls and black tiles. Jiangsu started to upgrade its highway service areas in 2016 and has built several iconic ones with picturesque landscapes and extensive interior facilities, creating more than 15,000 jobs and attracting over 1 billion yuan (about 141 million U.S. dollars) from non-public sectors. (Xinhua/Li Bo)