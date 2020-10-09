Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 9, 2020
Hankou Railway Station sees peak of return passengers as holiday ends

(Xinhua)    09:31, October 09, 2020

Passengers enter Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 8, 2020. Hankou Railway Station on Thursday witnessed a peak of return passengers, with 80,000 train trips expected as the eight-day holiday ended. China celebrates its National Day on Oct. 1, and the weeklong holiday this year has been extended to Oct. 8 as it overlapped with the Mid-Autumn Festival, a traditional festival symbolizing family reunion that falls on Aug. 15 on the lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)


