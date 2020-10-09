Hankou Railway Station sees peak of return passengers as holiday ends

Passengers enter Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 8, 2020. Hankou Railway Station on Thursday witnessed a peak of return passengers, with 80,000 train trips expected as the eight-day holiday ended. China celebrates its National Day on Oct. 1, and the weeklong holiday this year has been extended to Oct. 8 as it overlapped with the Mid-Autumn Festival, a traditional festival symbolizing family reunion that falls on Aug. 15 on the lunar calendar. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)