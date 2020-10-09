China sees tourism boom during Golden Week holiday

Tourists visit Sanfangqixiang (Three Lanes and Seven Alleys), a scenic spot in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 8, 2020. According to Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Fujian received 39.3 million person-times of tourists during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday ending on Thursday, marking a year-on-year increase of 5.5 percent. The province's tourism industry has raked in 34.09 billion yuan (about 5 billion U.S. dollars) in revenue during the holiday, up 10.2 percent from a year earlier. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)