2021 World NEV Congress kicks off in China's Hainan

Xinhua) 09:41, September 16, 2021

Photo taken on Sept. 15, 2021 shows an exhibit at the 2021 World New Energy Vehicle Congress (WNEVC) in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province. The 2021 WNEVC kicked off on Wednesday in Haikou, focusing on the new energy vehicle industry under the background of carbon neutrality. Themed "Comprehensively promoting marketization, accelerating cross-industry integration, jointly achieving carbon neutrality," the three-day event will feature several summits, forums, exhibitions and other activities. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)