Small fishing village in S China’s Hainan thrives on aerospace-themed tourism

People's Daily Online) 17:57, September 09, 2021

In recent years, aerospace-themed tourism has been thriving in Haosheng village, once a small fishing village in Wenchang city in south China's Hainan province, bringing wealth to local villagers.

Photo shows the Wenchang Space Launch Center. (Photo/Yu Tao)

Located about 7.2 kilometers away from the Wenchang Space Launch Center, which saw its maiden rocket launch in 2016, Haosheng has integrated elements of aerospace science with its tourism development, becoming the first village themed on aerospace science in the province to also attract throngs of tourists. Today, the per capita annual income of the village stood at 19,100 yuan (about $2,957.8), up by 60 percent compared to 2016, with one third of all the villagers working in the tourism industry.

Photo shows the entrance of Haosheng village in Wenchang city, south China's Hainan province. (Xinhua/Wang Wenjun)

In the village, which showcases rocket models and improved infrastructure, farmers cultivate over 20 kinds of vegetables that are grown from the seeds developed based on experiments conducted in outer space. Nearby the village is an aerospace science center where tourists can acquire knowledge on the launching of rockets and experience weightlessness.

Photo shows models of rockets in Haosheng village, Wenchang city, south China's Hainan province. (Xinhua/Wang Wenjun)

Photo shows a road in Haosheng village, Wenchang city, south China's Hainan province. (Xinhua/Wang Wenjun)

Photo shows vegetables grown from seeds developed based on experiments conducted in outer space in a field in Haosheng village, Wenchang city, south China's Hainan province. (Xinhua/Wang Wenjun)

Aerial photo shows houses in Haosheng village, Wenchang city, south China's Hainan province. (Xinhua/Li Duojiang)

