World NEV congress to be held in China's Hainan

Staff members work on the production line of new energy vehicle at an automobile company in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 12, 2021. (Photo by Li Hanchi/Xinhua)

HAIKOU, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- The 2021 World New Energy Vehicle Congress (WNEVC) will kick off Wednesday in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, focusing on the new energy vehicle (NEV) industry under the background of carbon neutrality.

Themed "Comprehensively promoting marketization, accelerating cross-industry integration, jointly achieving carbon neutrality," the three-day event will feature several summits, forums, exhibitions and other activities.

More than 1,000 government officials, experts and executives of auto manufacturers from home and abroad are expected to share their insights and visions on a variety of topics, such as the NEV industry, related technologies and future-oriented sustainable transportation.

The WNEVC 2021 is jointly hosted by the China Association for Science and Technology and several government agencies including the Hainan provincial government and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

China, the world's biggest car market, has seen its NEV industry enter the fast lane, powered by the country's low-carbon strategy and surging demand.

China's NEV sales surged 190 percent year on year to 1.8 million units in the first eight months of 2021, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.

