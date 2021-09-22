Home>>
Hainan-style mooncakes prepared for customers in Haikou, China's Hainan
(Xinhua) 10:04, September 22, 2021
A staff member checks mooncakes at a Hainan-style mooncake shop in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 19, 2021. Hainan-style mooncake combines the features of crispness and syrup golden crust. It's crispy in crust, rich in taste, sweet but not greasy. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)
