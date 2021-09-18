Foreigners from across the world participate in S China's mooncake making activity

People's Daily Online) 17:44, September 18, 2021

China's Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 21 this year. Chinese people mark the festival by getting together with their families and eating mooncakes. Though the festival is still several days away, a group of foreigners have already gotten in on the fun by taking part in a mooncake making activity.

Photo shows mooncakes made by a foreigner. (Photo/chinanews.com)

About 20 foreigners from 12 countries including Russia, the U.S., Turkey and Pakistan, participated in this activity held at south China's Guangdong Province Technician College of Light Industry on Sept. 17.

While making Cantonese-style mooncakes under the guidance of Cantonese cuisine chefs, these foreigners experienced Cantonese cuisine flavors and had a taste of Chinese traditional culture.

Photo shows two foreigners touring around a training base for Cantonese cuisine chefs. (Photo/chinanews.com)

Stephan Mohler, a pianist from Switzerland, said that this was the second time he has learned to make mooncakes, and the Cantonese cuisine chefs were very particular about the techniques of making mooncakes, which was similar to that of making pianos.

Akifzed from Pakistan, an expert at the School of Physics and Telecommunications Engineering of South China Normal University, pointed out that thanks to the interesting activity, he was able to fully feel the charm of Chinese traditional culture.

Foreigners display self-made mooncakes along with Chinese friends. (Photo/chinanews.com)

