Traditional multi-layer mooncakes prepared in NW China's Gansu

Ecns.cn) 15:16, September 17, 2021

Photo shows multi-layer mooncakes in Yuzhong County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wen)

Families in Yuzhong County, Lanzhou Province, have been making traditional multi-layer mooncakes to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival. Following the ancient technique, locals add various condiments such as shortening, turmeric and red yeast rice on flattened dough, and roll them up into the shape of rose flowers.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)