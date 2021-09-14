Local farmers harvest marigold flowers in NW China's Gansu

Ecns.cn) 14:11, September 14, 2021

Undated photo shows farmers enjoy the marigold flowers harvest in Songshu Town of Qingshui County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Weidong)

Marigold flowers entered the harvest season recently in Songshu Town of Qingshui County, northwest China's Gansu Province, as the Mid-Autumn Festival is approaching. Farmers were busy transporting freshly picked marigold flowers to the procurement base. The flowers not only boost rural tourism, but also become a new way to increase farmers' income.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)